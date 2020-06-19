SC refuses to stay Central Vista redevelopment plan, seeks detailed response from Centre

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Rs 20,000 crore project of the Central government for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

A bench of the apex court headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar also sought a detailed response from the Central government on a plea seeking to stay the Central Vista redevelopment plan in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court also allowed a request by petitioner Rajeev Suri to amend his plea and slated the matter for further hearing on July 7.

During the hearing held through video conferencing, the lawyer for the petitioner told the apex court that the environmental clearance committee had passed some order yesterday in connection with the project despite the matter being pending in this court.

"This matter can be taken up later but Solicitor General Tushar Mehta must assure that no further actions or step will be taken," petitioner's lawyer submitted.

Mehta, appearing for the Centre, sought time to file its detailed response in the matter while Suri said that he will file a rejoinder on its reply.

The Supreme Court had in the last hearing also refused to stay the redevelopment plan observing that nobody is doing anything during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The plea, moved by Suri, is also challenging the decision of the Central government to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan. (ANI)

