SC refuses to stay govt's Central Vista redevelopment project

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the Central government's project for the redevelopment of the Central Vista in the national capital.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, refused to stay the Central vista project after hearing a petition challenging the decision to notify a change in land use regarding the redevelopment plan.

Notably, opposition parties have also urged the Centre to suspend the Central Vista project in view of the financial burden incurred by the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

