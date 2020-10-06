SC refuses to stay HC verdict quashing Andhra govt's order mandating English medium

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay an order of the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashing the state government's order to make English medium compulsory in all state government-run schools from class I-VI.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, refused to stay the High Court order but agreed to hear the state government's appeal in the matter and slated it for hearing after a week.

"No stay of the High Court order and we will hear the matter next week," the bench said.

The Supreme Court was hearing an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government questioning the validity of the High Court's order that quashed a decision allowing government schools in the state to teach in English medium between class I to VI.

Senior lawyer KV Vishwanathan, appearing for the State of Andhra Pradesh, said that the government took a step which is progressive.

CJI Bobde observed that there are divergent points of view on the issue. "All of us here on the bench have studied in English throughout our life. But we don't want to impose our view on others. We want to consider all points of view in the matter," the bench said.

Vishwanathan argued that the choice to study in Telugu medium in state government schools is not taken away. "If someone wants their children to study in Telugu medium, they will be accommodated in Mandal schools accordingly," he said.

He also argued that there are statistics which showed that 96 per cent of the parents want English medium to teach their children in state government schools. (ANI)