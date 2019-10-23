SC refuses urgent hearing into Noida Sunburn festival's plea against ban of loud music

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the organizers of the Noida Sunburn festival challenging the order of the Allahabad High Court which has levied a ban on speakers and DJs between 5 pm to 9 pm.

The festival is slated to take place in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on November 9.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while scrapping the plea observed that the festival is just a noise in the name of music.

"My brother (Justice Bobde) says that it is noise going on in the name of music. We are old people...let it come in due course," Ranjan Gogoi said.

The organizers had moved the apex court challenging the order of the High Court and stated that under the noise pollution rules, there is a provision to grant written permission if the decibel levels are controlled. (ANI)

