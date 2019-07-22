The Supreme Court (File photo)
The Supreme Court (File photo)

SC refuses urgent hearing on plea by Independent K'taka MLAs for conclusion of floor test

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:12 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a petition moved by two Independent Karnataka MLAs seeking a direction for concluding the floor test in the state Assembly before 5 pm today.
"We may consider taking up the matter tomorrow, but not today," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.
The plea was mentioned before the court by senior advocate and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi.
The two MLAs -- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- who withdrew support to the Congress-JD (S) government in Karnataka, have made state Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and the central government as respondents in their petition.

The legislators have sought the enforcement of their fundamental rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which they alleged were being "violated with impunity".
They have submitted that a minority government, which does not have the confidence of the majority, is being allowed to continue in office.
"The actions of the respondents are leading to a constitutional crisis in the state of Karnataka," the plea moved through advocate Diksha Rai stated.
"The intention of the government is to delay the trust vote and indulge in horse-trading and defections from the BJP in the meanwhile," the plea contended.
"This court may be pleased to intervene to uphold the rule of law and constitutional democracy," it said.
The MLAs submitted that "irreparable harm and injury" will be caused to them if the interim relief prayed for is not granted by the court.
On July 19, the Karnataka Assembly failed to meet two deadlines set by Governor Vajubhai Vala to complete the trust vote, after Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy challenged the directive. The trust vote is scheduled for today.
The 13-month-old Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignations of 16 dissident MLAs from the Assembly.
The Assembly has 225 members, including one nominated MLA. The halfway mark in the House is 113. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:54 IST

Manoj Tiwari, Vijender Gupta to meet LG Baijal over alleged...

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta will meet Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday to seek his intervention into the alleged irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:49 IST

Delhi: Special Cell arrests wanted robber, illicit firearm recovered

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday informed about the arrested of a wanted robber, who was key accused in a number of armed robberies in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:46 IST

Modi 2.0 faster; caters to all sections of society: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): On completion of 50 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that "the pace of reforms has increased" as compared to the first term and that this government "caters to all sections o

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:25 IST

Minor stabbed to death in Delhi's Nabi Karim area

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Delhi police on Sunday detained a man for stabbing a minor to death and severely injuring another after a scuffle broke out between the three in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:21 IST

Karnataka: Speaker summons rebel MLAs to meet him at his office...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka later today, Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar has summoned rebel legislators to meet him at his office at 11 am on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:57 IST

UP CM condoles death of nine people in Hapur road accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident near Hafizpur in Hapur.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:50 IST

Ahead of Chandrayaan-2 launch, people in Kanpur offer prayers...

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): As Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists gear up for the launch of India's moon mission Chandrayaan-2 after it was aborted last week due to a technical glitch, some locals of Kanpur on Monday morning offered prayers at a temple here for the

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:44 IST

Army to witness change at top; Lt Gen MM Narawane to be Vice Chief

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): The Indian Army is all set to see a major change in its top brass as the government is expected to announce the appointment to the post of Vice Chief of Army Staff and top Army Commanders anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:41 IST

Omar a 'political juvenile' who tweets on everything: J-K...

Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday termed former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah a "political juvenile" who tweets on everything.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:31 IST

Whatever I said was in 'fit of anger', as Guv I should have...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A day after he said that terrorists should gun down those who have looted the country and their state, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said that as a Governor he should have avoided the comment while adding that whatever he s

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 10:23 IST

LS Speaker Om Birla meets Ram Vilas Paswan, condoles his brother's death

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence here on Monday and expressed condolences at the demise of his younger brother Ram Chandra Paswan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:50 IST

Karnataka: Security beefed up around Vidhana Soudha ahead of trust vote

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22 (ANI): Ahead of the floor test of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka, security has been beefed up around Vidhana Soudha.

Read More
iocl