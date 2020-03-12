SC refuses urgent hearing on plea seeking postponement of IPL amid coronavirus outbreak

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked lawyer-cum-petitioner Mohan Babu Agrawal to approach the regular bench of the apex court to mention his matter related to the postponement of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket tournament on the ground of the spread of coronavirus.

The vacation bench headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and comprising Justice Aniruddha Bose asked Agrawal to mention it before the regular bench and refused to hear the mentioning.

The Bench stated that this is a vacation bench and will hear urgent matters only.

Agrawal mentioned before the apex court today that the IPL is set to begin on March 29, with the lung opener set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. But as coronavirus is spreading, there should be postponement of the IPL tournament in India.

Agrawal also mentioned before the top court that people come from abroad for IPL, adding that 30,000 to 50,000 people may attend the IPL matches, and every state is affected by coronavirus. (ANI)