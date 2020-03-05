SC rejects advocate Colin Gonsalves's request to intervene in proceeding against Harsh Mander

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday denied a request of senior advocate Colin Gonsalves to intervene in the proceeding initiated against social activist Harsh Mander over his alleged remarks about the judiciary.

A bench of Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde asked Gonsalves to stay out of proceedings being initiated against Harsh Mander.

Advocate Gonsalves said that he was the counsel of Mander in Delhi High Court and wants to put on record transcripts of speech, to which CJI Bobde said that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has already given the transcript.

Delhi Police, in an affidavit filed in the top court on Wednesday, sought contempt action against former bureaucrat and activist Harsh Mander saying his speech at Jamia Milia Islamia during anti-CAA protests not only instigated violence but also brings judiciary to disrepute.

Referring to the video of the incident, police said that Mander delivered a "speech which is not only instigating the violence but also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court to a huge gathering of people".

The video clip of Mander was also annexed with the affidavit for the perusal of the court.

The Supreme Court had on Wednesday slated to hear on Friday the matter related to the speech given by petitioner Harsh Mander, in which he allegedly said that he doesn't have faith in the judiciary.

Mehta had mentioned the alleged video of Mander during a hearing on Wednesday saying he (Mander) is seen calling on the people of India to streets for "real justice" and expressed no faith in the courts.

"If this is what he (Mander) feels about the court then we have to decide how to deal...," CJI Bobde had said. Advocate Karuna Nandy, appearing for Mander, had said that his client did not make such a statement.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, who was representing another party in the hearing, said that local BJP leader Kapil Mishra had in January made similar statements but no police action was taken against him.

The top court had on Wednesday directed Delhi High Court to hear on Friday the PIL filed by Delhi violence survivors seeking registration of FIR against political leaders over their hate speeches, which allegedly led to the riots in the national capital.

At least 47 people, including IB officer Ankit Sharma and Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, had died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)