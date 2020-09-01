SC rejects bail petition of 1995 extortion & murder case convict Riyaz Siddiqui

New Delhi [India], Sep 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court rejected the bail petition of Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui, a convict in the 1995 extortion and murder case of builder Pradip Jain.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice N V Ramana and also comprising Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Surya Kant on Monday dismissed the bail application of Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui.

Riyaz had moved the apex court through his lawyer, Sanjay Mani Tripathi and Anu Gupta, seeking bail citing that he is COVID-19 positive and is being treated at a hospital, where he is not satisfied.

"Having heard the counsel for the appellant/applicant (Riyaz Ahmed Siddiqui), and also the counsel for the state of the respondent (Maharashtra), we see no reason to grant bail to the applicant hereby and the application is accordingly dismissed," the apex court said in its order.

Riyaz, currently lodged in Yerwada jail, tested positive for the disease and is being treated at a hospital. He had sought a direction from the apex court for an interim bail under the pretext of getting better treatment.

Riyaz (67) was sentenced to life imprisonment in the builder, Pradeep Jain extortion and murder case. He was also sentenced to ten years imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case. (ANI)

