SC rejects bail plea of juvenile accused of murder of 7-year-old

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the regular bail petition of a juvenile accused in the murder of a 7-year old boy at Ryan International School, Gurugram in 2017.

Seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit on September 8, 2017.

The CBI was handed over the case on September 22, 2017.

The CBI, in November 2017, had dismissed the probe by the Gurugram police and gave a clean chit to the bus conductor arrested with the charges of murder and sexual assault in connection with the case, and arrested the juvenile in this case.

On October 13, 2017, the apex court issued notices to the Pinto family, the owners and trustees of Ryan International School in connection with the murder of Pradyuman. (ANI)

