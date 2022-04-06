SC rejects CBI plea challenging Karnataka HC order directing releasing of cash seized

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Karnataka High Court order directing the agency to release the cash seized from a Bengaluru-based company and from the residence of Sachin Narayan, a close associate of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana refused to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order and said, "The special leave petitions are, accordingly, dismissed."

"Having heard learned Additional Solicitor General appearing on behalf of the petitioner and on carefully perusing the material placed on record, we see no reason to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court," the Court said.



CBI filed a petition challenging the Karnataka High Court order which has directed the release of cash seized by the CBI from the registered office of a Bengaluru-based company and from the residence of Sachin Narayan, a close associate of DK Shivakumar.

Karnataka High Court had said that there is no prima facie material to show that the cash seized from the registered office of the company Wellworth Software, Bengaluru or the residence of Sachin is anyway related to the proceeds of the crime alleged against DK Shivakumar or his wife.

The cash was seized by CBI in a case registered against Shivakumar under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, when the agency conducted a search in the company premises of Wellworth Software Private Limited and in the residence of Sachin Narayan.

Wellworth Software Private Limited and Sachin Narayan moved separate applications before Karnataka High Court claiming interim custody of the seized cash. (ANI)

