SC rejects plea seeking action against VK Singh for his remarks on India-China LAC issue

By Garima Tyagi

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking action against Union Minster General (Retd) VK Singh after he allegedly made certain remarks about India had crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more often than China.

While refusing to entertain the plea, a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) said that the Prime Minister will look into it and the court cannot interfere.



"If you don't like a statement by a minister you file a plea and ask him to be removed. If he is not good, the prime minister will look into it," said the bench while dismissing the plea filed by Tamil Nadu-based Chandrasekaran Ramasamy, a social worker, and activist.

The plea claimed that Singh's comment made on February 7, 2021, was in breach of his oath as a minister besides weakening India's position globally while giving an opportunity to China to justify its transgressions into the Indian side of the territory.

He sought a sedition case to be filed against Singh for suggesting India had crossed the LAC more often than China.

Singh, a former army chief, has been quoted as saying that, "Let me assure you, if China has transgressed 10 times, we must have done it at least 50 times." China had termed the statement "an unwitting confession" by India.

The petitioner had said that if Singh did not resign or was not removed the court should "initiate suitable action against him as per the anti-national law and set the standard for those in power on what to say and how to give statements carefully and correctly". (ANI)

