SC requests Kerala HC not to disburse any amount to boat owner till Italian marines case is being heard

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the owner of the Kerala fishing boat and requested the High Court not to disburse any amount to the owner of the fishing boat till the Italian marines case is being heard, considering modification in July 15 order, that had accepted the compensation of Rs 10 crores deposited by Italian government.

The Supreme Court division bench, headed by Justice Indira Banerjee, and also comprising Justice V Ramasubramanian, was hearing the petitions filed by the two crew members of the boat, seeking a direction from it for a stay of the disbursement of compensation to the families of the two Kerala fishermen in connection with two Italian marines case.

The Apex Court had in its order earlier closed all the proceedings in India against two Italian Marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, after it considered the fact that the amount of Rs 10 crore had been deposited by the Italy government before it.

On June 15, the Supreme Court had accepted the compensation of Rs 10 crores deposited by the Republic of Italy.

Out of the total amount of Rs 10 crore, Rs 4 crore was to be paid to the family members of each deceased person and Rs 2 crore to the boat's owner, the top court said.



The apex court had in its order earlier on June 15, closed all the proceedings in India against the two Italian Marines -- Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone -- accused of killing two fishermen in Kerala in 2012, after it considered the fact that the amount of Rs 10 crore had been deposited by the Italy government before it.

"The compensation amount of Rs 10 crore already paid by the Italian government, over and above is made, and is adequate," a two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Banerjee and comprising Justice M R Shah, in its order, had said, earlier in the last hearing.

Considering the tribunal order, apex court said that the Republic of India has agreed to the compensation of Rs 10 crore, the Republic of Italy has deposited it and it is now transferred to this court's registry, we are satisfied with the compensation and the ex gratia paid over and above earlier.

"This is a fit case to close all proceedings in India under Article 142 of the Indian Constitution," the top court had said, in its order.

The Supreme Court had passed the order after the Central government moved the top Court court to close the case against the two Italian marines in India. (ANI)

