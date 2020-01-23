New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a review petition filed against its judgment confirming the death penalty to two accused of killing 7 members of a family.
The duo, Shabnam and Saleem, were accused of killing seven members of the former's family including a 10-month-old baby in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in 2008. (ANI)
SC reserves judgement in review petition pertaining to death penalty for two accused
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 16:54 IST
