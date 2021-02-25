SC reserves judgment on Facebook India VP Ajit Mohan's plea against Delhi panel's notice

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on Facebook India Vice President Ajit Mohan's petition, challenging the summons against him by a committee of Delhi Assembly in connection with the last year's north-east Delhi violence.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul today reserved its judgment in the case.

The Supreme Court heard at great length from all the respective parties, the petitioners, respondents and others. The hearing took place in the top court in connection with the summon issued by the Delhi Government's Peace and Harmony Committee, with regard to north-east Delhi riots.



The petitioners, including Ajit Mohan, had moved the apex court challenging the two summons issued by the respondent, Legislative Assembly, NCT of Delhi and others, against them -- on September 10 and 18 last year -- on the grounds that they violated the fundamental rights of the petitioner under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21, guaranteed under part III of Constitution of India.

The petitioners had approached the top court to quash the two summons.

The Peace and Harmony Committee of the Delhi government had served a fresh notice for appearance to Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director, Ajit Mohan for his presence before the Committee on September 23 last year in connection with the alleged "intentional omission and deliberate inaction on the part of social media platform" with respect to hate speeches. (ANI)

