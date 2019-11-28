SC reserves judgment on petitions over restrictions in J-K following abrogation of Article 370

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court today reserved the judgment on a batch of petitions challenging restrictions imposed on communication, media and telephone services in Jammu and Kashmir pursuant to revocation of Article 370.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and B R Gavai heard the petitions filed by various petitioners including Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin and others.

The petitions were filed after the central government scrapped Article 370 in August and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh earlier. Following this, phone lines and the internet were blocked in the region. (ANI)