SC reserves order on Akhil Gogoi plea challenging Guwahati High Court order

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday reserved an order on independent Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi's plea challenging Guwahati High Court order which has allowed the probe agency to frame charges against Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and three others in connection with anti-CAA protests.

A bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal reserved the order after arguments were concluded in the matter.



The National Investigation Agency in Guwahati High Court challenged the order of a Special NIA Court on July 1 in 2021, giving a clean chit to the four accused.

Hearing the plea, the High Court asked the agency to proceed with framing charges after reopening the case. (ANI)

