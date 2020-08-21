SC reserves order on contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on the suo motu criminal contempt of court proceedings initiated against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his two tweets in June concerning present and former Chief Justices of India.

The Apex Court bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, today reserved its order and asked Bhushan to submit his unconditional apology by August 24.

The Apex Court today also made it clear in its order that if Bhushan submits an unconditional apology, then the matter will be heard on August 25.

The Supreme Court on August 14 had held Bhushan guilty of contempt of court for allegedly accusing past Chief Justices of India (CJIs) of involvement in corruption.

"These charges are serious charges against the contemnor," a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mishra and also comprising Justice BR Gavai and Justice Krishna Murari, had said, while pronouncing the verdict through video conferencing.

Bhushan was held guilty of contempt of court for two of his tweets, the first one posted on June 29, related to his comment/post on a picture of CJI Bobde on a high-end bike.

In his second tweet, Bhushan expressed his opinion on the role of last four CJIs amid the state of affairs in the country.

The top court had, however, refused to accept the regret or grant any relief and reserved its order in the matter saying that it will examine whether his statement amounts to contempt. (ANI)

