SC reserves order on dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the plea filed by dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur against the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi parliamentary constituency.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde reserved the order on Tej Bahadur's plea.



The dismissed BSF constable had filed an appeal before the Supreme Court, challenging the Allahabad High Court which had dismissed his appeal on the ground that neither he is a voter from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh nor he had represented himself in the election against PM Modi.

Bahadur wanted to fight an election against PM Modi from the Varanasi constituency, but his nomination, before the election was rejected on the ground of his "false submissions" to the Election Commission.

Bahadur was dismissed from service after he released a video in 2017 complaining about the quality of food served to soldiers. (ANI)

