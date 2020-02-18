SC reserves order on Fadnavis plea over 2014 poll affidavit pending cases

New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the review petition filed by former Maharashtra chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis, seeking modification of it's earlier order directing him to face the trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, reserved its order after hearing a detailed submission and arguments from Fadnavis's lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi.

The court bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, in its judgement, last year on October 1, had set aside the Bombay High Court order for Fadnavis's alleged concealment of criminal cases against him in his 2014 election papers.

This was challenged by Fadnavis before the apex court, by filing a review petition and seeking reconsider of the Supreme Court's October 1, last year's order.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea filed by one Satish Ukey, seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

Ukey had later approached the Top court challenging the Bombay High Court's order.

In his appeal, Ukey had said that Fadnavis while submitting his nomination from South West assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014 had allegedly suppressed the information about two pending criminal cases against him. (ANI)

