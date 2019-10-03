The Supreme Court of India
The Supreme Court of India

SC reserves order on pleas challenging amendments to SC/ST Act

ANI | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a batch of petitions challenging the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2018, which rules out any provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of atrocities against the communities.
The Centre had made amendments to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 1989 after its provisions were diluted by the apex court in March, last year. The court had held that there will be no automatic arrest on a complaint filed under the act and it can only be made after approval of the appointing authority. It also included a provision of anticipatory bail.
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Vineet Saran and S Ravindra Bhat hinted that it will uphold the amendments made by Centre in the Act to restore immediate arrest and ban anticipatory bail.
"We are not diluting any provisions... these provisions will not be struck down. Law should be as it was... They will be left as it was prior to the judgement on review petition and amendments in the Act," the bench observed.
The court said that it will clarify whether the police can hold a preliminary probe before taking any action on a complaint under the Act, in a case it is of prima facie view that complaints are false.
The court observed that with regard to the 'anticipatory bail', the judgment of the constitution bench passed is not made out.
The old provision would be restored in light of the review petition delivered on September 30, the Court remarked.
The court had on Tuesday recalled its earlier order that diluted the stringent provisions of the SC/ST Act, 1989 after the Centre filed a review petition contending that the court should not have ventured to frame guidelines as it was in the domain of the legislature. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:31 IST

Manmohan Singh among star campaigners for Rajasthan bypolls;...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress on Thursday released the list of its star campaigners for the Rajasthan bye-polls and named 40 leaders including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who would be canvassing for the party in the state.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:27 IST

Inx media: Did not influence witnesses, Chidambaram tells SC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:21 IST

Two held in Salman Khan death threat case

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Two men have been arrested in connection with a life threat to Bollywood star Salman Khan, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:16 IST

J-K: Recruitment rally to induct personnel to JKLI regiment

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): A two-day recruitment rally by the Indian Army commenced here on Thursday for inducting candidates into the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JKLI) regiment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:12 IST

Haryana polls: Kumari Selja denies Tanwar's claim of...

New Delhi (India) Oct 3 (ANI): A day after Congress leader Ashok Tanwar accused his party of "manipulation" in ticket distribution, outfits' Haryana unit chief Kumari Selja on Thursday dismissed his claims and said the tickets were allotted as per Central Election Committee (CEC) rules.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 14:06 IST

Visakhapatnam: Devotees throng Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple to...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Devotees thronged Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Temple here to participate in the special Navaratri 'Alankaram' and to offer prayers.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:58 IST

'Navratri gift' for Jammu, says PM Modi after Delhi-Katra Vande...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described the launch of the New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express as a "special Navratri gift" for Vaishno Devi pilgrims and said it will provide a big boost for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:48 IST

K'taka: Three men drown in Mandya

Mandya (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Three people drowned in Mandya on Thursday, said police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:38 IST

Haryana polls: Chautala's JJP pitches Tej Bahadur Yadav against...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tej Bahadur Yadav, the BSF constable who unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi will compete against Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal constituency.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:36 IST

Kerala: Deadline to vacate Maradu flats ends, anxious owners...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): With the deadline to vacate Maradu apartment complexes ending on Thursday, several families residing in its flats have shifted to other places but for some anxious owners the search for alternate accommodation continues.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:23 IST

Maharashtra polls: Aaditya Thackeray files nomination from Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday filed his nomination from the Worli Assembly constituency in Mumbai for the ensuing state polls.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:22 IST

Karnataka floods: CM Yediyurappa slams opposition for creating...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday clarified that the state has enough funds to implement effective flood relief measures and denied opposition's claim that the Centre failed to release additional funds for the same.

Read More
iocl