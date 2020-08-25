SC reserves verdict on DOT's AGR demands on spectrum sharing by Telcom companies

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its judgement on Department of Telecommunications' (DoT's) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) demands from spectrum sharing by Telcom companies.

The Supreme Court's three-judge bench, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, and also comprising of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and M R Shah will pronounce the judgement.

The Bench today concluded hearing the arguments from various telecom companies, including, Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

The apex court in the last date of hearing had asked the DoT Secretary, to file a detailed reply on the past dues, dates of grant and transfer of license.

It is to be noted that Justice Arun Mishra, is due to retire on September 2. There are only 6-7 working days available for Justice Mishra led bench to pronounce its judgment.

The Supreme Court was hearing a batch of petitions over the payment of AGR dues to the tune of around Rs 92,000 crore to the Government of India by various telecom companies, including that of Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and many others.

In a major setback to telecom companies, the Supreme Court had last year in the month of October, in its order, rejected the appeal filed by the telecom companies against the Centre's definition of AGR and it had upheld the Centre's plea on the definition of AGR involving around Rs 92,000 crore. (ANI)

