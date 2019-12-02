SC restrains Maharashtra govt, MMRDA for 2 weeks from felling trees to make metro line

New Delhi [India], Dec 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday restrained Maharashtra government and Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for two weeks from cutting trees to make way for a metro line.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde ordered status quo to be maintained with regard to the felling of trees for making a Metro IV line on elevated corridors from Wadala in Mumbai to Kasarvadavali in Thane.

The petition in this regard was filed by environmentalist Rohit Joshi. The apex court also served a notice to MMRDA and sought their response on the petition.

In October earlier this year, over 2,185 trees were razed in the area in concurrence with the Bombay High Court's order which had upheld the permission granted to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) tree authority to cut down trees to make a metro-car shed.

In pursuance of the widespread protests which erupted after the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey colony, the apex court had ordered the Maharashtra government not to axe any more trees and maintain the status quo till further orders. (ANI)

