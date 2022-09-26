SC says it will have own platform to live-stream proceedings

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said it will have its own platform to live-stream its proceedings and the use of YouTube for the purpose is temporary.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala said, "These are the initial stages. We will certainly have our own platforms... We will take care of that (copyright issue)."

The observation of the apex court came after former BJP leader KN Govindacharya's counsel Virag Gupta mentioned his plea before the bench saying that the copyright of the top court proceedings cannot be surrendered to private platforms like YouTube.

Gupta referred to a 2018 judgement saying it was held that the copyright over all the material recorded and broadcast in this court shall vest with this court only. He further referred to the terms of use of YouTube and said this private platform also gets the copyright.

The bench then listed Govindacharya's plea relating to the issue for hearing on October 17.



In a historic move, the Supreme Court has decided to hold live-streaming of all the Constitution bench hearings from September 27.

A full court, comprising all the judges of the Supreme Court, met last week and took the decision on the live streaming, sources said.

Currently, the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court has been hearing a number of cases including economically backward class reservation law, the religious practice of ex-communication in the Dawoodi Bohra community, Centre's petition on additional compensation for victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy among others.

The cases which the five-judge Constitution bench will hear in the near future includes challenge to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), abrogation of Article 370, Maharashtra political crisis etc.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising had also written to the CJI and other judges requesting the Supreme Court to begin live streaming of proceedings of matters of public and constitutional importance.

In 2018 the then CJI Dipak Misra-led three-judge bench had agreed to start live telecast of proceedings in a phased manner.

For the first time, the Supreme Court in August live-streamed its proceedings through a government webcast portal of a ceremonial bench for while giving farewell to outgoing Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. (ANI)

