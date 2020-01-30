SC seeks ASI's response on plea seeking online ticket sale for Taj Mahal night view

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on a plea seeking appropriate directions for the online sale of the tickets for viewing Taj Mahal at night.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde issued a notice to ASI seeking its response in the matter.

Currently, the ticket for seeing Taj Mahal during the night can only be purchased from the booking counter located at the office of Archaeological Survey of India, Agra Circle in Uttar Pradesh between office hours. (ANI)

