SC seeks Attorney General's assistance in 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked Attorney General KK Venugopal to appear before the court to assist it in connection with a 2009 contempt of court case against senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

A bench headed by Justice Khanwilkar, which was hearing a contempt case against Bhushan for his interview to a magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 former Chief Justices of India (CJIs) were corrupt, adjourned the hearing till October 12.

At the outset, the bench asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for Bhushan, about the amicus curiae in this case. Dhavan replied that last time, Attorney General KK Venugopal had indicated that he would assist the court and asked the court to issue a notice to him in this case.

"As per Rule 10 of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General has to be invited. Court had said that it would add more questions of law on top of the 10 submitted by us," Dhavan added.

The bench then directed that the notice be served to Attorney General's office for his appearance in the court to assist and posted the matter for further hearing on October 12.

Earlier, the matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra (now retired). The bench had then said that the court will consider the larger questions pertaining to contempt of court and allegations against judges.

Justice Mishra had framed certain questions of larger importance on when a person can raise allegations against the judiciary, can such a person go to the Press, etc. (ANI)

