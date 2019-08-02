SC seeks Centre, states responses on plea to prevent suicides

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Centre and state governments on a petition seeking direction to formulate and implement a public health programme for the prevention and reduction of suicides in the country.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing a plea filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who raised the issue of the increasing number of child suicides across the nation.

Bansal sought direction for the implementation of a public health programme, as provided under Section 29 and Section 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

He pleaded the government to start a project for providing aid, support and advice to persons with suicidal thoughts through call centres helplines.

Annexing the Right to Information (RTI) reply data of the last five years, which he obtained from the Delhi police, the advocate stated that the children are committing suicides in Delhi and hence the social atmosphere of the national capital is at risk.

“As per the figures provided by the Delhi Police, it is established that the Delhi government has failed to provide a healthy social atmosphere in Delhi,” the plea stated.

The Delhi government has not even thought of making any public health-related programs, the petition stated, adding that suicide by young children is a "national shame". (ANI)