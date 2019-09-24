The Supreme Court of India. File photo/ANI
The Supreme Court of India. File photo/ANI

SC seeks Centre's response on framing guidelines to curb social media misuse

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 14:59 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within three weeks detailing the steps taken by it to frame guidelines to curb misuse of social media and tracing the originator of information on social platforms.
A bench of Justice Deepak Gupta misuse of social media and tracing the originator of information on social platforms and Justice Aniruddha Bose also asked the Centre for a timeframe within which the process of deliberation and formulation of guidelines will be completed.
It said that misuse of social media has become "very dangerous" in the country and the government must come up with "strict guidelines" to deal with the issue.
It added that issues concerning tracing the originator of information on social media needed to dealt with while keeping in mind the "sovereignty of the State, privacy of an individual and prevention of illegal activities".
The top court was hearing a petition filed by Facebook for transfer of petitions pending in different High Courts across the country concerning the demand to interlink Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity, to the top court.
Earlier, the apex court had asked Centre whether it was contemplating any move on framing some policy to regulate social media and linking of social media account of people with Aadhaar.
The Centre today told the Bench that it was in the process of deliberations and inviting suggestions on the same.
During the hearing, the Bench observed that3 neither the Supreme Court nor High Court is the right authority to frame guidelines to prevent misuse of social media and it can be done only by the government.
Complex issues like privacy are involved, the government should step in and make the guidelines, the court observed.
Speaking on the issue of traceability of WhatsApp message originator, Justice Deepak Gupta said, "It is dangerous how some of these technologies work. I was thinking of giving up my smartphone and going back to feature phones".
The court stated that while the State is powerful enough to protect its right, the issue of individual rights still needed to be discussed.
The court posted the matter for hearing on October 22.
Earlier, Facebook and WhatsApp had told the top court that the matter should be adjudicated by the Supreme Court and matter pending in Madras High Court and other High Courts be transferred to the apex court as any order passed against them will have global ramifications.
Tamil Nadu government had also filed an application in the apex court seeking direction to allow the Madras High Court to continue hearing the social media companies case relating to the traceability of online crimes.
The petitions in different High Courts also demanded to interlink the Aadhaar database with social media profiles for authentication of identity, to the top court. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:15 IST

Attack on journalist very unfortunate: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the attack on a woman journalist associated with ANI by chain snatchers was sad and hoped the culprits were given the strictest punishment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 16:13 IST

NDA leaders welcome Rawat's remarks on communications in J-K,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The remarks of Army chief Bipin Rawat that there was no communication breakdown in Kashmir as far as people are concerned and it only relates to terrorists and their handlers across the LoC has been welcomed by leaders of NDA and security experts but some opposition

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:58 IST

Centre ready to provide buffer stock to states to check rise in...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Amid reports of onion prices touching Rs 60 per kg in several parts of the country, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Tuesday said the Centre is ready to provide buffer stock of onion to the states to check price rise.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:43 IST

Not a candidate for Bihar's CM post, time has come for me to...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said that he is not a candidate for chief minister's post in the state and now the time has come for him to retire from politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:41 IST

Karnataka: Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah

Channapatna (Karnataka) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Siddaramaiah for some of his comments and said he was not a 'parrot' domesticated by Sidaramaiah.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:32 IST

Delhi: 10 kg heroin worth 40 cr seized, 3 apprehended

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Special Cell seized 10 kg heroin worth Rs 40 crores and arrested three men from Shalimar Bagh area.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:29 IST

Chhattisgarh: 3 civilians killed in IED blast

Kanker (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Three civilians were killed as Naxals set off a blast in an oil tanker in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:28 IST

AP: Govt will complete Polavaram project within 2 years, says...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will complete the Polavaram project in two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:19 IST

Delhi: Seven arrested for employing unfair practices in IAF...

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI):Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:16 IST

BJP rejects Cong charge against PM

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI) The BJP on Tuesday rejected Congress leader Anand Sharma's charge that the Prime Minister campaigned for US President Donald Trump in his Houston.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:06 IST

21st session of WHO-FAO coordinating committee of Asia begins

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The 21st session of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) Coordinating Committee was inaugurated in Panaji on September 23.

Read More

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 15:04 IST

Delhi: 7 held for cheating in Air Force recruitment exam

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch have arrested seven people in connection with a scam in a recruitment examination for India Air Force.

Read More
iocl