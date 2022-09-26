SC seeks Centre's response on issues of drug mafia network operating in country

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre on a suo moto it took regarding the menace of drug-mafia-network">drug mafia network operating in the country.

A bench Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and JB Pardiwala appointed advocate Shoeb Alam as amicus curiae in the suo motu case.



The apex court took suo moto cognisance of the issue after a letter petition was sent to the then CJI NV Ramana regarding the "menace of drug-mafia-network">drug mafia network operating in the country".

The top court also directed the Registry to hand over the case records to Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to assist the court from the government's side.

"The office note put up before Chief Justice on November 17, 2021, has been converted under the directions of the Chief Justice in suo moto Writ Petition. Considering the gravity of the situation and the material placed before this court, we have requested Mr Shoab Alam to assist the court as amicus curiae, an offer which he has graciously accepted. At this stage, we issue notice to the Union government. We also issue notice to Aishwarya Bhati, Additional Solicitor General (ASG). List the matter on October 18," the bench stated in its order. (ANI)

