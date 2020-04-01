SC seeks Centre's response on PIL against black marketing of face masks, sanitisers

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking its intervention over the alleged black marketing of masks, sanitisers and personal protection equipment amid coronavirus lockdown.

The apex court sought the Centre's response on the PIL, filed by the NGO Justice for Rights Foundation (JFRF), by April 6.

The petition sought the intervention of the apex court to ensure the sale of masks and sanitisers on controlled price as prescribed and have asked for free distribution of masks and essential commodities.

The plea also sought action against hoarding and black marketing of sanitisers. It sought a direction to the Central government to discharge its duty for public welfare and to ensure fair and equitable distribution of surgical/N95 masks.

It sought direction for the creation of a special task force to be formulated to look effectively into implementing the notifications of the government.

The petition said that the sale of face masks and hand sanitisers saw a great increase and with the increase in demand several chemists and medical outlets, in an attempt to defraud and profit from the present outbreak, have started affixing their own prices over the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), over which no product is allowed to be sold in India.

"The government in the wake of such overpricing and profiteering decided to issue notifications and orders declaring face masks and hand sanitisers as essential commodities and further issuing price control to the same effect," the petition said.

However, it is seen that even after the issuance of such notifications, several chemists throughout the country have not reduced the price or deterred from the practice of selling the said essential commodities at a higher price than the government-issued controlled price, the plea said. (ANI)

