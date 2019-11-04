Rescue operations in the Godavari boat capsize incident. (File photo)
SC seeks Centre's response on plea seeking regulation of boats

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:51 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Government on a petition seeking directions to regulate boats across the country.
A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana sought the government's response on a petition filed by former lawmaker G V Harsha Kumar in wake of the Godavari boat tragedy.
The Royal Vasista boat had capsized on September 15 in the Godavari River in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh after being caught in a whirlpool. Out of the 77 people who were on-board, 51 were killed.
Kumar in his petition also sought a direction to the government to frame guidelines for the inland waterways. (ANI)

