SC seeks Centre's response on plea to rename Bombay HC as Maharashtra High Court

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government and others on a public interest litigation (PIL), seeking to rename the Bombay High Court as 'Maharashtra High Court'.

The plea was filed by retired labour court judge VP Patil.

"Issue notice to the Centre and other respondents and we seek a detailed response from the parties on this matter," said a bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde.

Patil, in his petition, sought enforcement of the fundamental rights for the citizens of Maharashtra, stating that the word "Maharashtra" denotes special significance in the life of Maharashtrians, thereby, its usage must also find expression in the name of the High Court.

The top court added that it will further hear the matter after receiving detailed responses from all the parties in the case. (ANI)

