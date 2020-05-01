SC seeks Delhi govt's response on Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking to club FIRs

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Delhi government on a petition filed by JNU student Sharjeel Imam seeking to tag all FIRs filed against him and have them investigated by a single probe agency.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna sought a detailed reply from the Delhi government within 10 days.

During the hearing, Justice Bhushan said that there is nothing wrong with the registration of FIR by the police when they come to know about some cognizable offence.

This comes as Delhi Police recently slapped sedition and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges against Sharjeel Imam and alleged that he gave a speech that "promoted enmity" between people that led to riots in and around Delhi's JMI University on December 15.

According to the police, riots had broken out "in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in New Friends Colony and Jamia Nagar area in December last year. (ANI)

