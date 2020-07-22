SC seeks detailed response from Prashant Bhushan on contempt matter over his tweets

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan asking him to file a detailed response on a suo moto criminal contempt matter against him over his alleged tweets.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked Twitter India to file its response in the case and fixed the matter for further hearing on August 5. The apex court also asked the Attorney General to assist the court in the case.

Senior lawyer Sajjan Poovayya, appearing for Twitter India, submitted that Twitter Inc is the correct party and added that it has been incorrectly impleaded in the case. "We can disable the tweet after a court order," Poovayya said.

Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance against lawyer Prashant Bhushan for his alleged tweets. Bhushan had on June 27 accused the Supreme Court of playing a part in the "destruction of India's democracy" in the last six years.

"When historians in the future look back at the last 6 years to see how democracy has been destroyed in India even without a formal Emergency, they will particularly mark the role of the Supreme Court in this destruction, and more particularly the role of the last four CJIs," he had tweeted. (ANI)

