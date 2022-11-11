SC seeks explanation for delay in appointment of judges in courts

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday expressed unhappiness with the Centre for keeping pending the names recommended by the Collegium for the appointment of judges in the High Courts and Apex Court.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul sought an explanation from the Law Secretary for the delay in the appointment of judges in the High Courts and Apex Court.

The court also remarked that keeping names on hold is not acceptable as it is becoming some sort of a device to compel these persons to withdraw their names, as has happened.

The top court's observation came while hearing a plea filed by the Advocates Association Bengaluru.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the petitioner, urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the Centre as it apprised the bench that five weeks have passed since the name of Justice Dipankar Dutta's name was proposed by the Collegium for his appointment as a judge in the apex court.

The court said that it is unable to understand the reasons for the delay and hence sought a response from the Union Law Secretary for the delay in appointments. (ANI)