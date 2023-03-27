SC seeks Madal Virupakshappa's reply on Karnataka Lokayukta plea against anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in corruption case

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked Madal Virupakshappa to file a reply on the Karnataka Lokayukta's plea against the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in a corruption case.

A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, asking him to file a reply to Karnataka Lokayukta's plea.

During the hearing of the Karnataka High Court today, the lawyer for the Lokayukta raised a strong objection to the bail application. Finally, the single-judge bench dismissed the bail application.

The Supreme Court on March 14 agreed to hear the Karnataka Lokayukta plea against the High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa in a corruption case.

The counsel appearing for Karnataka Lokayukta mentioned his plea and sought an urgent hearing of his appeal against anticipatory bail granted to BJP MLA.

Notably, BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa whose son was arrested while he was taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on March 3, appeared before Lokayukta in Bengaluru on Match 9.

Anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta had arrested his son Prashanth Madal for bribery of Rs 40 lakh.

Initially, the lawyer mentioned the plea before the bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who asked the petitioner to go before another bench headed by Justice SK Kaul.



CJI said, "He is the part of a constitution bench who is hearing a different matter so they will not be able to take up Karnataka Lokayukta matter."

When the lawyer mentioned his plea before a bench headed by SK Kaul, the judge said, "What was the urgency for listing of the plea?"

The lawyer replied and said, "The accused is a sitting legislator." Thereafter, Justice Kaul directed to list the matter at the earliest.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta had earlier said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe. Over Rs 1.7 crore cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office, Lokayukta officials said.

Speaking to reporters, Virupakshappa said that the money found in the raid was his "earned money".

"It was our earned money. I have not done any illegal transactions as president of KSDL. We kept the money from our groundnut plantation and crusher at home. This money was discovered during the Lokayukta raid. I have a document for that money and I will give it," he said.

He further said that he would not quit the party even after the party expelled him from the primary membership.

"However, I will not quit the BJP. I will prove my innocence in the case and I will get a clean chit in a legal battle. BJP is my mother party," he added. (ANI)

