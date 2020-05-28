New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought a detailed response from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in four weeks on a petition seeking timely disposal of mercy plea in death row cases.
A bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde, sought a detailed response from the MHA within four weeks on the matter.
The apex court wanted to know as to whether there was a timeline for the MHA to put the mercy plea before the President, for which Solicitor General Tushar Mehta sought time to come back with a response.
The top court was hearing a petition filed by one Shiv K Tripathi claiming that there is no guideline for the MHA to place the mercy plea before the President of India in a fixed time period. (ANI)
SC seeks MHA's response on plea for timely disposal of mercy pleas in death row cases
ANI | Updated: May 27, 2020 13:28 IST
