SC seeks reply from Central Pollution Control Board, stays NGT order of Rs 20 cr penalty on 4 units of Dhampur Sugar Mills

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA), and UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) on an appeal filed by Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd against the NGT order of imposing Rs 20 crore penalty on four of its units in Uttar Pradesh for continuous violation of environmental laws.

A Bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee has also stayed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) order's imposing Rs 20 crore penalty on four units of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. The apex court in its order of October 8 has also said that a committee, formed by the NGT to assess the damage, shall not take further steps for a period of six weeks.

"Issue notice, returnable in six weeks. Meanwhile, there will be a stay of the order to the extent of payment of compensation of Rs. 5 Crores which has been imposed against each unit and the costs of Rs. 10 lakh to be paid by Respondent Nos. 1 to 3 (Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd). A committee may be constituted to make a detailed study. However, no further steps shall be taken by the Committee for a period of six weeks," stated the order.



After perusing various inspection reports filed by CPCB and UPPCB, the NGT had said that there was damage caused to the environment for a considerable time and imposed environmental compensation of Rs 5 crore each on Dhampur Sugar Mills -District Sambhal, Dhampur Sugar Mills -District Bijnor, Dhampur Distillery Unit - District Bijnor, and Dhampur Sugar Mills -Meerganj, District Bareilly.

It had directed them to pay the amount in 30 days from September 1, 2021.

Hearing a plea seeking penal action against the units of Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd including the imposition of the appropriate environmental compensation for non-compliance of environmental norms/laws, the tribunal had also constituted a committee comprising members from CPCB (to be nominated by the Chairman), one from UPPCB and the District Magistrates concerned to conduct a detailed study regarding the extent of damage caused to the environment. (ANI)

