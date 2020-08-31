SC seeks Tamil Nadu govt's response on plea seeking to reopen Sterlite plant

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Government on an appeal filed by mining giant Vedanta Limited against the Madras High Court order refusing to allow reopening of Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi.

A bench, headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman, sought the response of Tamil Nadu Government on the matter and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

The Madras High Court had, on August 18, refused to allow the reopening of Sterlite copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, which has remained closed since April 2018 and disposed of the plea filed by Vedanta challenging the closure of the plant.

The High Court while accepting the state pollution control board's stand that the firm's operations were behind pollution had said safeguarding the environment received primacy and economic considerations could have no role to play in such matters.

In April last year, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition seeking reopening of the Sterlite copper smelting plant for maintenance, calling it "frivolous", however, had granted the liberty to the group to approach the Madras High Court with its plea for reopening.

The apex court had on February 18 set aside a National Green Tribunal (NGT) order of December 15, 2018, which had allowed the firm to reopen the plant. It had said the NGT did not have jurisdiction to entertain the appeal against the Tamil Nade government's decision.

Thirteen people were killed last year when police opened fire during a protest against environmental pollution allegedly caused by the plant, after which the plant was closed by the State government. (ANI)

