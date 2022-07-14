SC seeks UP govt reply on Azam Khan plea related to land of Jauhar University

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a reply on a plea filed by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan relating to the land of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the respondent, sought one week's time to file a response.

A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and JB Pardiwala listed the matter for July 22 for further hearing.

Kapil Sibal, senior counsel appearing for the petitioner Azam Khan submitted that liberty is given to initiate contempt action.

The petitioner is free to do so, the court said.

Azam Khan's counsel told the court that concerned authorities have put barbed wire and cordoned off the university.

The Supreme Court earlier stayed the condition imposed by the Allahabad High Court directions to the District Magistrate to hold a measurement of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the condition of bail granted to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan.



Azam Khan has moved a plea against the impending threat of demolition of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University as part of the condition of his bail. The court stayed the conditions till further orders.

Azam Khan has apprehended that conditions imposed by the Allahabad High Court may lead to demolishing of buildings of Jauhar University.

The top court had said that Allahabad High Court while imposing conditions for grant of bail has exceeded the settled parameters laid down in certain sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The top court had also said that prima facie conditions imposed for the grant of bail are disproportionate and have no reasonable link to the means to secure the presence of the accused.

On May 10, the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a case related to wrongful possession of the land. The case is about wrongful possession of Waqf Board property.

The Allahabad High Court had imposed various conditions including directions to the District Magistrate, Rampur being a representative of Custodian/Administrator of Evacuee/Enemy Property, to hold a measurement of the landed property in dispute which is the centre dispute of this issue admeasuring area of 13.842 hectares village Singhan Khera, Pargana and Tehsil-Sadar, District Rampur and thereafter, raise a boundary wall and barbed wire around it to take the actual physical possession of the property in dispute on behalf of the administrator of evacuee property Mumbai latest by June 30, 2022.

Khan, who walked out of jail a few days ago, had been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 as many cases are registered against him. (ANI)

