SC sets aside Bombay HC's dismissal of poll affidavit case against Fadnavis

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): In a big jolt to Devendra Fadnavis just ahead of Maharastra elections, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside the Bombay High Court order which dismissed a plea that sought annulment of the Chief Minister's election to the state Assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi passed the verdict.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra assembly.

The plea alleged that Fadnavis had suppressed information about two pending criminal cases against him while filing nomination from Nagpur's South West Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014.

Ukey had later approached the top court challenging the High Court's order.

On July 23, a three-judge bench of the apex court consisting of Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose had reserved the order on the plea after hearing arguments from all the parties in the case. (ANI)

