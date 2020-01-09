SC sets up expert committee to look into tree feeling for bridge construction

New Delhi [India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday set up an expert committee to look into the felling of trees to construct a bridge in the country's eastern border connecting Barasat to Petrapole.

"In these circumstances, we consider appropriate that there will be a committee of two experts Soham Pandya, Rishi Mukherjee, and Sunita Narain and a project engineer from WB to work on this," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said.

The petition filed by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights (ADR) claimed that a bridge is being constructed in the eastern border at a location known as Jessore road.

"If cutting of trees will be there, there will be environmental degradation," the petition stated.

The committee is tasked to file a report in five weeks. State of West Bengal will make adequate arrangements for lodging and boarding, the apex Court said. (ANI)

