SC sets up Vacation Benches for ensuing Holi vacation

New Delhi [India], Mar 7 (ANI): Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has constituted two Vacation Benches during the ensuing Holi vacation for hearing of urgent matters.

"The Chief Justice of India has been pleased to constitute two Vacation Benches during the ensuing Holi vacation i.e. one Bench on March 9 (Monday) and another Bench on March 12 (Thursday) for hearing urgent matters," read a circular.

It further stated that the counsel/party-in-person desirous of getting their matters listed before the Vacation Benches on the aforesaid dates may approach JS Rawat, Deputy Registrar.

On March 9, a Bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Surya Kant will be hearing urgent matters, while on March 12, Justice UU Lalit and Justice Aniruddha Bose will hear the urgent matters. (ANI)

