SC should issue guidelines to ensure fast-track justice for rape victims: Nirbhaya's mother

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Delhi gang-rape victim Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi on Thursday said that the Supreme Court should issue guidelines for fast-track justice for rape victims.

"As the execution date of my daughter's rapists was postponed again and again, people began losing trust in our judicial system," Asha Devi said.

She also said that to keep the hopes on the judicial system alive, the SC should bring guidelines to help "families of rape victims get justice on time".

On advocate AP Singh seeking more time by claiming that another mercy petition of a convict, Akshay Singh Thakur, is pending before the President, Asha Devi said, "Advocate AP Singh has nothing to say in the court, hence, he speaks nonsense outside the court. He is trying to mislead people to gain sympathy."

Earlier today, a Delhi court scheduled the hanging of the four rapists for March 20 at 5:30 am. This is the fourth death warrant issued for the execution of the convicts in the matter.

By now, mercy petitions of all the convicts in the case have been rejected by the President.

The case pertains to the brutal gang-rape and killing of a 23-year-old paramedical student, came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' or the fearless, in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. Nirbhaya had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. (ANI)

