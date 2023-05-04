SC stays Allahabad HC decision on school fees during Covid pandemic

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Allahabad High Court decision directing private schools in Uttar Pradesh to refund or adjust 15 per cent fees paid during COVID-19.

A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh issued the order while hearing a petition by a private school.

One of the petitioners, which is a private school in Uttar Pradesh was represented by Senior Advocate Shyam Divan and lawyers C. George Thomas and Arush Khanna.



The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by a private school challenging the Allahabad High Court order.

In January, Allahabad High Court directed the private schools to adjust or pay back the excess money that was charged to students during the pandemic sessions.

The private school submitted before the top court that the order was passed in violation of the principles of natural justice because they were not given a chance to be heard and present its concern. (ANI)

