SC stays Allahabad HC order vacating interim protection granted to shooter Vartika Singh

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the Allahabad High Court where it had vacated the interim protection from arrest granted to international shooter Vartika Singh who had filed a complaint against Union minister Smriti Irani and others for allegedly demanding bribe to appoint her as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

A bench of Justices BR Gavai and PS Narasimha issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and sought its response. It also restored the April 29 order where the High Court had stayed the operation of proceeding in the case registered against her in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

"Issue notice. By way of ad interim order, the impugned order of the High Court stays. Meaning thereby, that the order dated April 29, 2022, shall stand restored until further orders," the bench stated in its order passed on Friday.

The High Court on May 11, 2022, had "mechanically" vacated the interim protection granted to Singh from arrest, said advocate Divyesh Pratap Singh, appearing for Singh.

Singh has approached the top court challenging the May 11 order of the High Court. She has also sought to stay on the operation of the proceeding in connection with the FIR registered in



Musafirkhana, District Amethi.

As per the case, Singh was asked to pay a bribe for confirming her appointment as a member of the NCW.

The plea said she was approached by one Dr. Rajneesh Singh who claimed to be an associate of the personal secretary of Irani, and that person had assured Singh of her appointment as a member in NCW, New Delhi. Dr. Rajneesh Singh had also sent some unsigned letters on the WhatsApp number of Singh relating to her appointment as a member of NCW, said the plea.

The plea stated that Singh, being aggrieved by the illegal gratification sought, had filed complaints and also made a Twitter post regarding the same.

"It is on this basis as many as three FIRs were lodged against the petitioner for maligning the name and reputation of the Cabinet Minister as well as other government functionaries," it added. Two FIRs were filed against Singh in Amethi and one in Delhi. (ANI)

