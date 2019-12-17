SC stays Bombay HC order quashing CRZ clearances granted for coastal road project

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Bombay High Court order which quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances granted for the southern part of a Rs 12,000-crore coastal road project.

A bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, allowed authorities to reclaim and secure land for the proposed road that is to connect Marine Drive area in South Mumbai to suburban Borivali in North Mumbai.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking a stay on the order.

On July 16 this year, the Bombay High Court had quashed the CRZ clearances granted to the city civic body for the ambitious Rs 12,000 crore coastal road project, stating that there is a serious lacuna in the decision-making process and lack of proper scientific study.

In 2017, the project was given a green flag by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). (ANI)

