SC stays criminal trial against Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Bhagel in sex CD case

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the ongoing trial against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel in 2017 sex CD case in which he is an accused.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also issued a notice to Bhagel on the application moved by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking the trial in the case to be shifted outside Chhattisgarh.

The investigating agency contended that the witnesses in the state are being threatened and implicated in false cases.

The bench also comprising of Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer asked Baghel and his advisor to apprise it as to why the alleged case against him and other accused should not be shifted.

The case pertains to a CD which surfaced in 2017 allegedly featuring the alleged sexual acts of Rajesh Munat, a minister in the then BJP government.

Based on that, a case was registered against Bhagel, who was the then president of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee, and one journalist in this regard.

Bhagel was sent to judicial custody for 14 days in September last year and was later released on bail. After the Assembly elections of December 2018, he was elected as the Chief Minister of the state. (ANI)

