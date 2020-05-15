SC stays Madras HC order directing closure of state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday stayed Madras High Court order, which directed closure of all state-run liquor shops and allowed only online sale of liquor in the state during the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao and also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai stayed the Madras High Court order after hearing an appeal filed by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) challenging the same.

Additional conditions have also been stayed, the apex court said.

TASMAC had filed a petition appeal before the Apex Court on May 9, a day after the Madras High Court directed the closure of all state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and permitted online sale of liquor in the state.

The Madras High Court had passed the order after finding violation of social distancing norm, as ordered by the Union of India (UoI) to fight COVID-19 crisis, at the liquor shops.

"Liquor is not an essential item and this Court order for the closure until May 17, when the lockdown imposed by the Centre is supposed to end," Madras High Court had said in its order.

The Madras HC had passed the order after hearing a number of petitions, including that of Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, which had pointed out serious violations of social distancing and other rules, while selling liquor in the stores. (ANI)

