SC stays proceedings against Kanimozhi in Madras HC

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings against DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Madras High Court in connection with a petition alleging that she did not show proper IT returns of her husband in election affidavit.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde stayed proceedings against Kanimozhi.

The petitioner, Santhanakumar, had challenged Kanimozhi's election victory in the Madras High Court last year for allegedly not showing proper income tax returns of her husband in her election nomination.

Earlier the Madras High Court had dismissed Kanimozhi's petition seeking stay for proceedings in the case, following which she moved the top court challenging the Madras High Court order. (ANI)

