SC stays proceedings in Thiruvananthapuram family court against Anuradha Paudwal

New Delhi, Jan 30 (ANI) The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the proceedings initiated by the district family court of Thiruvananthapuram on a case pertaining to a 46-year-old Kerala woman claiming to be the daughter of acclaimed playback singer Anuradha Paudwal.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde also issued notice to the woman, Karmala Modex, after Anuradha Paudwal approached the top court seeking transfer of the case from Thiruvananthapuram court to Bandra court in Mumbai.

Paudwal has also sought a stay on the proceedings pending before the Thiruvananthapuram court.

The plea, filed through advocate Swarupama Chaturvedi, Paudwal said the case is bogus and frivolous and an "attempt to get publicity and to tarnish her image". It said that the woman's case is an attempt to extort money from her by blackmailing her through frivolous petitions.

Seeking transfer of the case from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai, Paudwal said due to her old age and professional commitments it will be difficult to attend the hearing in the southern state.

The petition said various similar cases have come up before and in the public interest, there should be minimum requirement threshold of satisfaction of the courts on the basis of credible material before issuing summons to concerned persons. It said that there is a need for guidelines on the issue.

The woman, Karmala Modex, in her petition before Thiruvananthapuram court has sought a compensation of Rs 50 crore from her biological parents for allegedly denying her the childhood and life she was entitled to.

Modex said that she came to know about her biological mother from her foster father Pannachan, who she claimed revealed the same on his death bed when he passed away a few years ago.

Ponnachan and Agnes, her foster parents, had brought her up, she said.

The district family court in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this month had asked Paudwal and her two children to appear before it in person.

The woman sought to be declared as the legitimate daughter of Paudwal and claimed that she is entitled to one-fourth share of the assets and properties, along with a compensation of Rs 50 crore for the loss caused to her.

Modex said she had tried to get in touch with the singer before filing the case but never got any response. (ANI)

